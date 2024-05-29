Watch: Prajwal Revanna breaks silence: How is Hassan impacted?

Exactly a month after the SIT began probing the alleged case of sexual assault and abuse against Prajwal Revanna, in a video statement released on May 27, the Hassan MP has said that he will return to India on May 31 and appear for investigation.

This, even as the Ministry of External Affairs had only just begun processing the Karnataka government’s request to revoke the absconding Hassan MP’s diplomatic passport.

Political clout, caste privilege, family influence and a seat of power. Prajwal Revanna had it all. What he also had, according to the people in Hassan, was “arrogance” and an absolute disinterest to work for the constituency which had elected him as its representative.

In the weeks after the scandal came to light, the JD(S) positioned itself on the side of the law and extended complete support for the investigation. Just last week, HD Deve Gowda also gave a stern warning to Prajwal to return home and face the law or suffer the family’s ire. But, at the same time, the Gowda family has also defended HD Revanna, calling the abduction case against him a political ploy to tarnish the family’s reputation, and more importantly making the leaking of video clips through pen drives the focus of their argument.

Yes, the distribution of the videos without masking the identity of the survivors is a despicable, indefensible crime and it must be investigated. But we cannot, and must not, let ourselves be distracted from what this case really is - the sexual assault and abuse of scores of helpless women by a man in a position of power.

Will Prajwal Revanna keep his word? What do the people of Hassan and JD(S) party workers have to say about the actions of their MP? What is the plight of the women who have been doubly wronged in this nightmare?

With the absconding MP set to return to India, we speak to Senior Assistant Editor Sathish G.T., who has been closely following the Prajwal Revanna case from Hassan.

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Guest: Sathish GT

Video and production: Ravichandran N.