GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch: Prajwal Revanna breaks silence: How is Hassan impacted?

Watch: Prajwal Revanna breaks silence: How is Hassan impacted?

What do the people of Hassan and JD(S) party workers have to say about the actions of their MP? What is the plight of the women victims?

Updated - May 29, 2024 04:02 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar,G T Sathish

Exactly a month after the SIT began probing the alleged case of sexual assault and abuse against Prajwal Revanna, in a video statement released on May 27, the Hassan MP has said that he will return to India on May 31 and appear for investigation.

This, even as the Ministry of External Affairs had only just begun processing the Karnataka government’s request to revoke the absconding Hassan MP’s diplomatic passport.

Political clout, caste privilege, family influence and a seat of power. Prajwal Revanna had it all. What he also had, according to the people in Hassan, was “arrogance” and an absolute disinterest to work for the constituency which had elected him as its representative.  

An unfortunate debate in Karnataka

In the weeks after the scandal came to light, the JD(S) positioned itself on the side of the law and extended complete support for the investigation. Just last week, HD Deve Gowda also gave a stern warning to Prajwal to return home and face the law or suffer the family’s ire. But, at the same time, the Gowda family has also defended HD Revanna, calling the abduction case against him a political ploy to tarnish the family’s reputation, and more importantly making the leaking of video clips through pen drives the focus of their argument. 

Yes, the distribution of the videos without masking the identity of the survivors is a despicable, indefensible crime and it must be investigated. But we cannot, and must not, let ourselves be distracted from what this case really is - the sexual assault and abuse of scores of helpless women by a man in a position of power. 

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Power play, politics, and perversion

Will Prajwal Revanna keep his word? What do the people of Hassan and JD(S) party workers have to say about the actions of their MP? What is the plight of the women who have been doubly wronged in this nightmare? 

With the absconding MP set to return to India, we speak to Senior Assistant Editor Sathish G.T.,  who has been closely following the Prajwal Revanna case from Hassan. 

Host: Nalme Nachiyar

Guest: Sathish GT

Video and production: Ravichandran N.

Related Topics

Decode Karnataka / Karnataka / Hassan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.