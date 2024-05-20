GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT writes to MEA seeking cancellation of Prajwal’s passport 

This comes two days after the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, issued an arrest warrant against him in a rape case registered by a former domestic help in their house on April 28

Updated - May 20, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna | Photo Credit: file photo

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multiple instances of sex abuse by “absconding” Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has now written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking cancellation of his diplomatic passport.

This comes two days after the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, issued an arrest warrant against him in a rape case registered by a former domestic help in their house on April 28.

Another twist to Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case with new audio leak

Following allegations of sexual abuse, Mr. Prajwal Revanna flew out of the country to Germany from Bengaluru on April 27. A Blue Corner notice against him issued by the Interpol to its 196-member countries seeking his current location, hasn’t got any response yet. He is known to have been travelling across Europe with his diplomatic passport and is known to have visited Hungary, Austria, England, and Dubai, apart from Germany.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, seeking his intervention to cancel Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport, so that he is forced to return home and face the full force of law.

Prajwal Revanna | Rise and fall

However, his passport has not been revoked till now, citing legal issues. Now that an arrest warrant has been issued against him on Saturday, it provides sufficient grounds to revoke his passport, according to sources. 

Karnataka

