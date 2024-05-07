May 07, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leader and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi claims that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is trying to implicate Hassan MP in an alleged sex scandal. “I have enough evidence to show that D.K. Shivakumar is behind the conspiracy to implicate Prajwal Revanna for his alleged involvement in the Hassan sex scandal,” Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed in Gokak in Belagavi district on May 7.

He offered to submit the evidence, but only if the case is transferred to a Central probe agency, like the CBI, and not to the SIT, as ‘I have no trust in the agency of the government of Karnataka’.

He claimed to have warned the people of Karnataka long ago about some vested interests trying to spread sleazy material and insult leaders, and try to defeat them by unfair means.

“There is a big team of people who are involved only in creating and spreading such material only to defame senior leaders. The team is headed by Mr. Shivakumar. He is behind all such conspiracies. I will reveal all about him at the right time,” Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed.

“When some forces tried to implicate me a few years ago, all the others were laughing. But now, some others are bring framed. Tomorrow, CDs and pen drives implicating leaders like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara may be circulated. That is why, I appeal to the CM to take steps to stop such defamation campaigns immediately,” he said.