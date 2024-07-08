Mumbai records over 300mm rainfall in six-hour period; more rains expected

Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am on July 7. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

A BMC official said, “Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).”

The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation, a BMC official said.