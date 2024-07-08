GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai records over 300mm rainfall in six-hour period; more rains expected

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

Updated - July 08, 2024 08:37 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 08:33 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A waterlogged railway station following heavy rainfall, in Navi Mumbai.

A waterlogged railway station following heavy rainfall, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am on July 7. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services.

A BMC official said, “Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).”

The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation, a BMC official said.

