Case against activist for putting up ‘Wanted Prajwal’ poster

The High Grounds police on Saturday registered an FIR against a political activist for putting up “wanted” poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, involved in an alleged sexual assault case currently being investigated.

Based on the complaint filed by Gopal R., Assistant Sub Inspector, the police charged the accused identified as Nagesh Najundashetty, 48, under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and also for public nuisance.

The poster containing the picture of Prajwal with the message claiming to give a cash reward of ₹1 lakh with felicitation to those who find him was put up on Railway Parallel Road in Kumara Park West.