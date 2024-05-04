GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT conducts mahazar at Holenarsipur and Hassan )

May 04, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Prajwal Revanna’s official residence in Hassan.

A view of Prajwal Revanna’s official residence in Hassan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shivamogga

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a mahazar at former Minister H.D. Revanna’s residence at Holenarsipur and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna’s quarters in Hassan, on Saturday.

The SIT team reached Mr. Revanna’s residence by 11.45 a.m. along with the woman, who filed the complaint with the Holenarsipur Town Police, alleging that Mr. Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, harassed her sexually when she was working at their place.

The team included a Deputy Superintendent of Police, police inspectors, and sub-inspectors. The local police were deployed to manage the crowd outside. Many people had gathered in front of the residence as the mahazar was going on inside.

Later, the team moved to Mr. Prajwal Revanna’s official residence in Hassan for mahazar in the evening.

In a second complaint, the woman alleged that Mr. Prajwal Revanna raped her at the official quarters, next to the office of the Superintendent of Police, on R.C. Road.

As news of the mahazar spread, people gathered near the office of the Superintendent of Police office.

