Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Congress says PM Modi’s silence shows he is ‘not only a coward but also shameless’

AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate says Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah knew about it three months ago but they allowed their ally to field him in Hassan

April 30, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 03:08 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference in Hubballi on April 30, 2024.

AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference in Hubballi on April 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged involvement in a sex scandal, AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has said that Mr. Modi is “not only a coward but also shameless”.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Ms. Shrinate said that Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were aware of the whole issue, which she likened to mass rape, three months ago itself as BJP leaders themselves had brought it to their notice through letters urging the party not to field Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.

But what they did was completely the opposite. They not only allowed its ally Janata Dal(S) to field Prajwal Revanna from Hassan but also came there and canvassed and patted him on the shoulder during campaign, she said.

But now as videos have been leaked, Prajwal Revanna has been given safe passage to flee the country, she said.

Terming Prajwal Revanna a “beast and rapist”, she sought to know what else one could expect from a party that has always taken the side of molesters and rapists and which has least respect for women.

Stating that Mr. Amit Shah was telling lies on the issue, she sought to know where is Nari Samman of the BJP and where is Union Minister Smriti Irani.

She also sought to know what message the Prime Minister wanted to give to the country when he patted on the shoulders of Prajwal despite knowing all of it. And, if Mr. Amit Shah is trying to wash his hands off the case terming it not related to the BJP, then he should immediately apologise to the women of the country, she said.

She said that the Karnataka government has already constituted SIT and the Congress will pursue the matter and ensure that the accused receives stringent punishment for what he has done.

The heinous crime has shocked the conscience of the country and indicates that under the Modi-led Union government women are not safe.

