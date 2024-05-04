GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Revanna arrested from Deve Gowda’s residence in abduction case; woman rescued

May 04, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Revanna being brought to SIT office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

H.D. Revanna being brought to SIT office in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Former Minister and Holenarsipur Janata Dal (S) MLA H.D. Revanna, 66, who is facing abduction charges, was arrested from the house of his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at Padmanabhanagar in South Bengaluru on Saturday evening amid high drama.

The arrest came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, in an abduction case, where an alleged sexual abuse victim of his son and “absconding” MP Prajwal Revanna was allegedly taken away by force on April 29 was since then not traceable. Meanwhile the MP, said to be abroad, is still to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Hours before Mr. Revanna’s arrest, the abducted woman was rescued from captivity by SIT. She was allegedly held captive at the farmhouse of one Rajagopal, a close associate of Mr. Revanna, at Kalenahalli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The aide has also been detained.

Sources said the victim was traumatised and was “not in a position to speak” yet. Her statement to SIT would likely lead to another rape case being registered against Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

At father’s place

Minutes after the court turned down Mr. Revanna’s bail plea on Saturday evening, high drama ensued at Mr. Gowda’s residence as a SIT team, which had intelligence that the former Minister was there for the past two days, came knocking on the doors of the former Prime Minister’s house. The SIT team was armed with a search warrant, sources said. 

However, the SIT team was made to stand outside and the doors were not opened for over 20 minutes. Eventually, Mr. Revanna himself opened the door of the house and walked out and gave himself up, amid a host of press cameras. Mr. Gowda was also in the house even as the drama ensued outside, sources said.

The abduction case against Mr. Revanna was registered against him at K. R. Nagar police station, Mysuru district, on May 2.

A victim of sexual abuse, a former maid at their house, was allegedly abducted on the night of April 29, at the behest of Mr. Revanna, to prevent her from testifying against his son.

The victim’s son had lodged a complaint with K. R. Nagar police based on which an FIR was registered against Mr. Revanna and his close associate Satish Babu, who was arrested on Friday. 

How the leads came

Satish Babu’s arrest gave SIT some leads on the victim’s whereabouts. Special teams of police officials had been on a manhunt from May 2 in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The SIT team had missed the woman by two hours on Friday night and she was said to have been put in a car and constantly moved on Saturday, when it was speculated that a video of her statement would be circulated by the accused or that she would be brought before the media, to claim she was not kidnapped. However, she was rescued from captivity in time, sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.