SIT formed to probe ‘sex scandal’

April 28, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Bijay Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, to probe into the alleged ‘sex scandal’ involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. 

Two women IPS officers Suman D. Pennekar, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, and Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru district, have been appointed as members of the SIT. 

The order constituting the SIT said that case number 107/2024 registered in Holenarasipur Town Police Station on April 28 would be transferred to the SIT. The case lists former Minister H.D. Revanna and his son Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna as accused in the sexual harassment case. 

The order says that all cases that have been booked in connection with allegations of sexual harassment in Hassan and that may be registered in future will be transferred to the SIT. 

The SIT will use resources available with the CID. The SIT has been directed to submit its report to the State government through Director General and Inspector General of Police, but doesn’t set a deadline for the same. 

