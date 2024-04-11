GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kumaraswamy campaigns for Prajwal Revanna in Arakalgud

April 11, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, H. Vishwanath, MLC, former Minister H.D. Revanna, MLA A. Manju, and others campaigned for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna at Ramanathapura in Arakalgud taluk on Thursday.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, H. Vishwanath, MLC, former Minister H.D. Revanna, MLA A. Manju, and others campaigned for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna at Ramanathapura in Arakalgud taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said the JD(S) joined hands with the BJP in the interest of the nation and the welfare of poor people, not for any individual benefits.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting at Ramanthapura in Arakalgud taluk in Hassan district, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would travel extensively across the state and work towards winning all 28 seats to ensure Narendra Modi continues as Prime Minister of the country.

As Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said, he waived farm loans worth over ₹25,000 crores. Of that, ₹750 crore benefited farmers in Hassan alone. “People of all castes enjoyed the benefit,” he said, and he questioned if the guarantees of the Congress government reached the needy.

He felt that guarantee schemes would not help the people. Instead, the government should implement schemes that strengthen the health and education sectors. “The Congress is distributing what it takes away from people’s pockets,” he said.

MLC H. Vishwanath said that he decided to campaign for JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna in Arakalgud as he was politically benefited by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. “He invited me to the party and gave me a position when I had nothing,” he said.

Arakalgud MLA A. Manju, former minister H.D. Revanna, JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, and others were present.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Janata Dal - Secular

