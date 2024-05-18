Activists to hold protest rally in Hassan on May 30

Writers and activists from different parts of Karnataka have resolved to hold a protest meet in Hassan on May 30, demanding the arrest of JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations.

This was decided in a consultative meeting held at Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavana in Hassan on Saturday. The meeting was convened under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Janapara Chalavaligala Okkoota. Representatives of women, Dalit, farmers’ and workers’ organisations attended the meeting.

The participants expressed anger over the delay in arresting the accused and demanded that the State government protect the survivors of the alleged sexual abuse.

Roopa Hassan, poet and activist, said the victims have not been able to come out of the trauma. “Men with political interests are making use of the women as pawns in their game,” she alleged.

Senior advocate B.T. Venkatesh felt that bringing back Mr. Prajwal, the accused, from abroad was not a big task for the Centre. “The Union Home Ministry knows very well where the accused is. He can be arrested if it decides to do so,” he opined.

Yashwanth, leader of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, said the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda should write to the Centre to cancel Mr. Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. “If he does so, he will win people’s sympathy,” he said.

After the meeting, the participants staged a protest at Mahaveera Circle.