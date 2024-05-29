GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in rape case rejected by Bengaluru court

Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31

Updated - May 29, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 06:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman. File.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Special Court in Bengaluru on May 29 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case.

The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Power play, politics, and perversion

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

Watch: Prajwal Revanna breaks silence: How is Hassan impacted?

Prajwal, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan Lok Sabha segment went to polls, and is still at large.

On May 18, the Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands.

An absconding MP, the colossal failure of the system

Meanwhile, Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.

