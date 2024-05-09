The National Commission for Women said on Thursday that no victim has come forward to register a complaint against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexual exploitation of women. The Commission said the lone woman complainant, who reached out to it, alleged that she was forced to register a fake complaint against the JD(S) leader.

The police booked Mr. Prajwal and his father JD(S) MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman who worked in their household. Mr. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26.

The NCW had taken suo motu cognisance of reports circulating in the media in the case and had asked the Director General of Police of Karnataka to take immediate action within three days.

The Commission said in a statement here on Thursday that the timely submission of the action taken report (ATR) by the concerned authorities reveals several significant findings. The ATR indicated the registration of two cases based on the complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative. However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint with the Commission in this case, it said.

“One woman complainant came to the commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case,” the NCW said in the statement.

The commission said that in a separate development, it has been noted that the 700 women who submitted online complaints are affiliated with a social activist group and have no direct involvement or association with the primary complainant in the case.