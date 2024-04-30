  • Indian Philosophy, Indian Revolution: On Caste and Politics (Westland Books) by Divya Dwivedi and Shaj Mohan, edited and Introduced by Maël Montévil, is a collection of essays by two well-known philosophers who chronicle the rise of authoritarianism in India. In his introduction, Montévil writes that the essays present the point of view of the lower caste position in politics to the destruction of democratic norms under the Bharatiya Janata Party.
  • Arvind Panagariya’s India’s Trade Policy: The 1990s and Beyond (HarperCollins) is a collection of his writings from 1989 to the present day, providing an overview of the Indian economy. As chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission, Panagariya had closely observed the economy, pushing for a more open regime especially with respect to international trade.
  • Crooked Seeds (Picador India/Pan Macmillan) by Karen Jennings is set in Cape Town, 2028. There’s a drought, leading to a water crisis and forest fires are threatening the mountains. Amidst this chaos, Deidre van Deventer receives a call from the police that the family home, which has been reclaimed by the government in post-apartheid South Africa, is the scene of a criminal investigation. Jennings tells a powerful story of an individual and her country’s troubled past.
  • Edited by Ruth Dsouza Prabhu, India’s Most Legendary Restaurants (Aleph) features seven Indian eateries which found a place on influential online food encyclopaedia Taste Atlas’s elite list of 150 legendary restaurants of the twenty-first century: Paragon in Kozhikode, Tunday Kababi in Lucknow, Peter Cat in Kolkata, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) in Bengaluru, Karim’s in New Delhi, and Ram Ashraya in Mumbai. In this book, five writers trace the humble origins of these popular eateries and describe their savoured offerings.