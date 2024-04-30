April 30, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

The Supreme Court will continue today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on Monday heard extensive arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenging the “illegal arrest” of the AAP supremo. Mr. Singhvi said mere non-cooperation with the ED cannot be a ground for his incarceration by the central agency.

On the other hand, the ED in its affidavit filed before the top Court argued that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday said continuing as Delhi Chief Minister even after his arrest was Arvind Kejriwal’s personal choice, but his unavailability could not come in the way of poor school-going children getting free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms.

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on April 9 said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED. Justice Swarna Kanta recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital after a Delhi court on April 23 extended his judicial custody till May 7.