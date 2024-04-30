GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | SC to continue hearing Delhi CM’s plea against ED arrest

The Delhi CM contended that he had a right to not give an incriminating statement against himself to the central agency

April 30, 2024 09:50 am | Updated 09:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Supreme Court will continue today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on Monday heard extensive arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenging the “illegal arrest” of the AAP supremo. Mr. Singhvi said mere non-cooperation with the ED cannot be a ground for his incarceration by the central agency.

Also Read: Mere non-cooperation with ED not a ground for arrest, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

On the other hand, the ED in its affidavit filed before the top Court argued that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday said continuing as Delhi Chief Minister even after his arrest was Arvind Kejriwal’s personal choice, but his unavailability could not come in the way of poor school-going children getting free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms. 

Also Read: Arrest of criminal politicians does not affect free elections: ED

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on April 9 said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED. Justice Swarna Kanta recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. 

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital after a Delhi court on April 23 extended his judicial custody till May 7. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • April 30, 2024 09:53
    How has the ED countered the Chief Minister’s claims?

    The Central agency said that the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal was based on material evidence which indicated that the Chief Minister was guilty of money laundering. “A differential treatment in favour of a politician who is guilty of the offence of money laundering would violate the rule of law, which would be a violation of the basic structure of the Constitution,” the ED noted.

    Read more here

  • April 30, 2024 09:53
    What did the Delhi CM argue before the top Court yesterday?

    Read hereThe Hindu’s live coverage of the Supreme Court proceedings. 

  • April 30, 2024 09:51
    Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

    Addressing arguments advanced on behalf of Mr. Kejriwal that the ED does not contain sufficient evidence to justify his arrest under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the High Court pointed out that the ED has relied upon a host of statements given by approvers and witnesses which prima facie reveal that Mr. Vijay Nair, former AAP communications in-charge, had received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore from the “South Liquor Lobby” on behalf of the Chief Minister.

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer here

Related Topics

Delhi / court administration / Aam Aadmi Party

