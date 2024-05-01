May 01, 2024 07:01 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

The campaign for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat will intensify with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold rallies and roadshows in the State from today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the other hand will be going to Telangana to participate in election campaigns.

Also Read: Fact-check | Misleading clips stir controversy over BJP’s stand on reservations and Constitution

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister held public meetings in Telangana and Maharashtra. Mr. Modi said on April 30 that Indian government’s approach on tackling terror has seen a sea change compared to what was followed during the Congress regime. “During the Congress regime, the news headlines were of India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. Some of our friends in media used to clap after any such dossier was sent,” he said at an election rally in Maharashtra’s Latur. “Today, India doesn’t send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai [Today India kills terrorists on their own turf],” Mr. Modi said.

Meanwhile, Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while holding a copy of the Constitution (book), said the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is not a normal election, but a fight between two ideologies. He claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will “tear apart” and “throw away” the Constitution which granted rights to the poor, Dalits, STs and the OBCs.

Follow live updates here: