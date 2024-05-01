GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Columbia protests LIVE updates | University president asks police to remain on campus until May 17

NY police cleared 30 to 40 people from inside Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall late April 30 after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the administration building earlier in the day

May 01, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Using a tactical vehicle, New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus in New York on April 30, 2024, after a building was taken over by protesters earlier in the day.

Using a tactical vehicle, New York City police enter an upper floor of Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus in New York on April 30, 2024, after a building was taken over by protesters earlier in the day. | Photo Credit: AP

Large numbers of New York City police officers entered Columbia University late April 30, hours after the mayor said a pro-Palestinian protest that has crippled the Ivy League school for two weeks “must end now.”

The officers took protesters into custody after the university called in police to end the pro-Palestinian occupation on the New York campus. 

Why are students protesting across U.S. campuses? | Explained

The NYPD’s move came hours after the department’s brass said officers wouldn’t enter Columbia’s campus without the college administration’s request or an imminent emergency.

Columbia’s protests earlier this month kicked off demonstrations that now span from California to Massachusetts. More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested over the last two weeks on campuses in states including Texas, Utah, Virginia, North Carolina, New Mexico, Connecticut, Louisiana, California and New Jersey, some after confrontations with police in riot gear. 

Read |Nemat ‘Minouche’ Shafik | A president under fire

Other colleges have sought to negotiate agreements with the demonstrators in the hopes of having peaceful commencement ceremonies, that begin in May

The nationwide campus protests began at Columbia in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Here are the live updates
  • May 01, 2024 09:30
    Columbia threatens student protesters occupying building with expulsion

    Columbia University said Tuesday that students occupying a campus building as part of pro-Palestinian protests face being expelled from their academic programs, the latest move in a standoff with school officials.

    “Students occupying the building face expulsion,” Columbia’s office of public affairs said in a statement, adding that the protesters were provided “the opportunity to leave peacefully” but instead declined and escalated the situation. 

    AFP

  • May 01, 2024 09:23
    Police in Columbia

    WhatsApp Image 2024-05-01 at 09.17.37.jpeg

  • May 01, 2024 09:20
    Police arrest Columbia students, clear occupied building in campus unrest

    Dozens of helmeted police flooded Columbia University’s campus in the heart of New York City on Tuesday to evict a building occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters and detain demonstrators.

    Police climbed into Hamilton Hall via a second floor window they reached from a laddered truck, before leading handcuffed students out of the building into police vans.

    The hall had been occupied at dawn by demonstrators who vowed they would fight any eviction, as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

    AFP

  • May 01, 2024 09:16
    Large numbers of New York City police officers begin entering Columbia University campus

    Large numbers of New York City police officers entered Columbia University late April 30, hours after the mayor said a pro-Palestinian protest that has crippled the Ivy League school for two weeks “must end now.”

    The officers took protesters into custody after the university called in police to end the pro-Palestinian occupation on the New York campus.

    The scene unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. as police, wearing helmets and carrying zip ties and riot shields, massed at the Ivy League university’s entrance. The demonstrators had occupied Hamilton Hall, an administration building on campus, more than 12 hours earlier, spreading their reach from an encampment elsewhere on the grounds that’s been there for nearly two weeks. 

    Columbia University protests: Large numbers of New York City police officers begin entering Columbia University campus

    Columbia University pro-Palestinian protests: New York City police officers enter Columbia University amid pro-Palestinian protests, escalating tensions on campus.

Related Topics

World / USA / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.