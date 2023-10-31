  • Insurgent Feminisms: Writing War, (Zubaan) edited by Bhakti Shringarpure and Veruska Cantelli, brings together a decade of war writing published in Warscapes magazine through the lens of gender. Comprising, reportage, fiction, memoir, poetry and conversations from over 60 writers, it includes contributions by Suchitra Vijayan and Uzma Falak among others.
  • Rose, jasmine, sandalwood, saffron – Divrina Dhingra delves into India’s contemporary perfume trade by tracing aromatic ingredients and their journey to becoming a perfume in The Perfume Project (Westland Books). “I witnessed chemistry in fascinating action,” she writes, and the imprecise, messy universe of people, lands and stories that make up the Indian perfume industry.
  • Six years after three girls disappear from school, a journalist goes to the scene of the crime to find out what happened in Atharva Pandit’s Hurda (Bloomsbury). What emerges is the portrait of a society steeped in misogyny, and an examination of what women’s lives are worth.
  • The plot in Teju Cole’s Tremor (Faber & Faber) revolves around Tunde, and the many places and times of his life. From his West African upbringing to being a photography teacher on a renowned new England campus, Tunde’s many world are refracted from his own, personal lens.