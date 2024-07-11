YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi member ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan was arrested by a special team of the Tiruchi Rural Police near Tenkasi on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The team detained Durai Murugan, who runs a YouTube channel ‘Sattai’, from a hotel where he was staying near the Tenkasi district collectorate. It is said that Durai Murugan was arrested for his alleged controversial and derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi while campaigning for his party candidate during the recently held Vikravandi by-election, according to preliminary information.

Sattai’ Durai Murugan was arrested for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a few years ago by the Kanyakumari district police. In early February this year, a team from the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at his residence in Tiruchi and other Naam Tamilar Katchi functionaries for their alleged links with sympathisers of the banned LTTE.