GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal case: Posters accusing DKS of misusing videos of sex abuse victims surface in Bengaluru city, probe launched

Some of these posters used unparliamentary language against the Deputy Chief Minister, while others also had photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

May 07, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) supporters staging a protest against D.K. Shivakumar’s involvement in distributing pendrive, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

JD(S) supporters staging a protest against D.K. Shivakumar’s involvement in distributing pendrive, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Bengaluru City Police have launched a probe to identify the people who had put up posters accusing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of exploiting explicit video clips of the victims of sex abuse allegedly by Prajwal Revanna, Hassan JD(S) MP, for political gain. Some of these posters used unparliamentary language against the Deputy Chief Minister, while others also had the photos of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

These posters appeared near the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queens Road, near Lulu Mall, both associated with Mr. Shivakumar. This came hours after Holenarsipura-based advocate Devaraje Gowda, who had claimed he had a copy of all the videos, reportedly in a letter to BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra in December 2023, alleged Mr. Shivakumar to be behind the videos being leaked. 

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that the city police had taken cognizance of the posters and had asked the jurisdictional police to probe it further. Officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Election Commission of India (ECI) are also part of the probe, sources said. Police officials are trying to identify those who put up these posters on Monday late night (May 6), by analysing the CCTV footage of cameras in the vicinity. 

Meanwhile, JD(S) workers staged a protest outside the KPCC office, Queens Road, demanding action against Mr. Shivakumar. Protestors burnt a tyre, and held a dharna raising slogans demanding action against the KPCC president. They were detained by the police and later released. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.