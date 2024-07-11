New Wayanad District Collector assumes charge

D.R. Meghasree assumed charge as the new Wayanad District Collector on (July 10) Wednesday.

Ms. Meghasree, formerly Director of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Development department, succeeds Renu Raj, who has been posted as the Director of the department.

Additional District Magistrate K. Devaki welcomed Ms. Meghasree at the collectorate.

Addressing the media after assuming office, Ms. Meghasree said she would make the district administration more people-friendly.

Ms. Meghasree, a native of Chitradurga in Karnataka and a 2017 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, had held key positions earlier such as Sub Collector, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, and District Development Commissioner of Kannur.