Spain beat France 2-1 to book place in Euro 2024 final

France took an early lead when Randal Kolo Muani headed in a cross from Kylian Mbappé, who played without a mask, before Yamal’s moment of brilliance in the 21st minute

Published - July 10, 2024 02:54 am IST - MUNICH

Reuters
Spain’s Lamine Yamal with teammates celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 9, 2024.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal with teammates celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spain fought back to beat France 2-1 in an entertaining Euro 2024 semi-final on Tuesday with a stunning Lamine Yamal strike and a Dani Olmo goal booking their spot in Sunday's final in Berlin.

France struck early when Kylian Mbappe, not wearing a mask after breaking his nose earlier in the tournament, picked out Randal Kolo Muani who headed in from close range for his side’s first goal from open play at the tournament.

Yamal levelled for Spain in the 21st minute when he launched a ferocious left-footed drive from outside the penalty area that glanced off the post on its way into the net, making the 16-year-old the youngest scorer at a Euro or World Cup tournament.

Spain took the lead four minutes later after a period of sustained pressure when Olmo took a clever touch inside the penalty area and fired home a half-volley that deflected off France’s Jules Kounde. France kept Spain penned in during the second half and created a few chances but could not find a way back.

