Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Siddaramaiah denies charge, urges Centre to help in probe

May 07, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Countering allegations of the Opposition BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) that SIT probing the alleged sexual exploitation case of Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was “partisan”, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, May 7, reiterated that the State government “would not interfere in the investigation even by an inch” and that the team was independent, efficient and impartial.

Centre’s role

In a release, the Chief Minister said that the success of the SIT investigation now rests entirely on the cooperation of the Centre. “It is the Central government that should help us bring back the accused who is said to be in a foreign country. The BJP, which still is in an alliance with the JDS, should make its stand clear,” he said.

The allegations being made by the Opposition parties against the government and SIT, he contended, were not only far from true but also deliberately aimed at misleading the investigation in a bid to protect the accused.

“SIT is holding investigations in a fully transparent manner. The government is committed to take action against whoever is guilty, irrespective of how powerful they are,” said the Chief Minister, adding that SIT has efficient police officers.

“The BJP is now saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name is being dragged into all this. But they should have thought of it before striking an alliance with the JD(S),” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.