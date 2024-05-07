GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | Siddaramaiah denies charge, urges Centre to help in probe

The CM says that the success of the SIT investigation now rests entirely on the cooperation of the Centre

May 07, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Countering allegations of the Opposition BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) that SIT probing the alleged sexual exploitation case of Hassan MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was “partisan”, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, May 7, reiterated that the State government “would not interfere in the investigation even by an inch” and that the team was independent, efficient and impartial.

Centre’s role

In a release, the Chief Minister said that the success of the SIT investigation now rests entirely on the cooperation of the Centre. “It is the Central government that should help us bring back the accused who is said to be in a foreign country. The BJP, which still is in an alliance with the JDS, should make its stand clear,” he said.

The allegations being made by the Opposition parties against the government and SIT, he contended, were not only far from true but also deliberately aimed at misleading the investigation in a bid to protect the accused.

“SIT is holding investigations in a fully transparent manner. The government is committed to take action against whoever is guilty, irrespective of how powerful they are,” said the Chief Minister, adding that SIT has efficient police officers.

“The BJP is now saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name is being dragged into all this. But they should have thought of it before striking an alliance with the JD(S),” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.