Wajida Tabassum’s women refuse to be puppets while her men make unconventional choices

In this collection of stories, Wajida Tabassum neither seeks to placate nor shock: she merely holds up a mirror to society as it is. So, moral depravity emerges as the central theme along with the high-handedness of the powerful.

Wajida Tabassum (1935-2011), considered one of the foremost writers in Urdu, is often referred to as the ‘female Manto’. The conservative society she belonged to found her bold writing scandalous, dangerous and semi-erotic. In spite of severe criticism, she continued writing on how the privileged take advantage of the less privileged. The stories in this anthology, translated into English for the first time, are arranged into four sections: Lust, Pride, Greed, and Envy.

In her short memoir, Meri Kahani, included here, Tabassum says that the literary community welcomed her stories but barbs came from the people around her. “Wajida begum has left Ismat behind. Can these stories be read by noble girls?... Her words will shock married women... if my daughter ever wrote such a story, I would strangle her.”

The women in her stories don’t take betrayal lightly and refuse to be puppets. In ‘Zakat’ (The Alms of Death), the middle-aged Nawab Jung who prides himself on being a giver and not a taker, gets a lesson in charity from the poor adolescent girl he fancies; in ‘Joothan’, another one of Nawab’s servants opens his master’s eyes to who exactly is feeding on whose leftovers. While most of the stories revolve around women, Tabassum also records the lives of men who make unconventional choices, in stories such as ‘The Rainbow Has No Colour’ (Dhanak Ke Rang Nahin) and ‘Shaadi’ (A Promise).

With her powerful stories that shine ‘light in a dark place’, Tabassum demands to be read.

Sin: Stories by Wajida Tabassum; Wajida Tabassum, trs Reema Abbasi, Hachette India,₹499

The reviewer is a writer and translator.