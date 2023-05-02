  • Abhishek Choudhary’s first part of a two-volume study,  Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right (Picador) argues that Vajpayee was more critical to the project of Hinduising India than is commonly understood. He uncovers how Vajpayee’s early life lies at the heart of his political character: essentially conservative yet curious and conciliatory, detached yet quietly ambitious. Weaving previously unseen documents with interviews, Choudhary layers the biography with details of Vajpayee’s personal and political life.
  • The Indian edition of David Hambling’s book,  Swarm Troopers (Natraj Books), is out. It argues that advances in technology have set the stage for a major shift in how wars are fought and intelligence is gathered. Drones, cheap and plentiful, he says, are poised to support and, in some cases, supplant current weapons, at a fraction of the cost. 
  • It’s the start of the pandemic, and when her comfortable urban middle-class life threatens to imprison her, 36-year-old Malika must learn to overcome not just her unique predicament but also her innermost securities in Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan’s  Soft Animal (Penguin).
  • Christopher Paolini’s  Fractal Noise (Tor) is the prequel that takes place 23 years before the events of  To Sleep in a Sea of Stars. A team of explorers has little time to figure out a mysterious abyss with perfect dimensions. Will they survive the mission that will take them to the very edge of existence?