Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday (August 8, 2024) at his residence in Kolkata, CPI(M) State secretary Mohd Salim said. He was suffering from old age-related ailments. The former Chief Minister was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

The veteran CPI(M) leader took over as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000 from party senior Jyoti Basu. He lost the 2011 Assembly election to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front’s 34-year-long rule in the State came to an end that year.

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

