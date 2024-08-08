GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee death LIVE updates: Shocked, saddened by his sudden demise, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; Bengal government declares holiday on August 8

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was suffering from old age-related ailments. The former Chief Minister was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana.

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday morning (August 8, 2024) in Kolkata after a long illness.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday morning (August 8, 2024) in Kolkata after a long illness. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday (August 8, 2024) at his residence in Kolkata, CPI(M) State secretary Mohd Salim said. He was suffering from old age-related ailments. The former Chief Minister was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana. 

The veteran CPI(M) leader took over as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000 from party senior Jyoti Basu. He lost the 2011 Assembly election to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front’s 34-year-long rule in the State came to an end that year. 

Also read: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee — a Communist icon who dreamt of a resurgent West Bengal

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Follow LIVE Updates here:

  • August 08, 2024 11:58
    Unable to stand after getting the news: CPI(M) leader Biman Bose

    “Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee worked for the interest of the party and people for a long time. I was unable to stand after getting the news,” said CPI(M) leader Biman Bose.

  • August 08, 2024 11:54
    Shocked, saddened by his sudden demise: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    “Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have been knowing him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief. I communicate my condolences to the members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

