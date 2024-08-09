GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

NEET PG Hearing 2024 LIVE | Supreme Court to hear today pleas seeking postponement of exam

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG exam due to inconvenient test city allocations

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:43 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: -

The Supreme Court will hear today a batch of petitions seeking postponement of the NEET-PG examination, scheduled for August 11, which claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach. 

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Thursday (August 8, 2024) took note of the submissions of lawyer Anas Tanwir on the issue. 

Also read: Why has the NTA failed to deliver? | Explained

The court was apprised that the students were allotted cities that were highly inconvenient for them to reach. The pleas said the cities were allotted to the students on July 31, while the specific centres were scheduled to be allotted on August 8.

The petitioners further contended that, while the allocation of exam centres was intended to prevent malpractices, the limited time available makes it challenging for candidates to arrange travel to the designated cities.

Initially, the NEET PG 2024 was scheduled for July 23. However, the Union Health Ministry postponed it as a “precautionary measure” following allegations of irregularities in the NEET UG examination held earlier this year.

Follow live updates here
