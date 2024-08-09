GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Paris Olympics day 14 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat’s plea against disqualification verdict today

With Neeraj Chopra’s silver and Indian hockey’s bronze on Thursday (August 8, 2024), the Indian medal tally has reached five

Published - August 09, 2024 10:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
India's Vinesh Vinesh celebrates her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 6, 2024.

India's Vinesh Vinesh celebrates her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal after being forced out for being 100gm overweight in the morning weigh-in. Vinesh was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in. 

Read | Indians in action on August 9, 2024 — Day 14

Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg freestyle semifinal bout as the country’s hopes of winning gold from wrestling suffered a big blow at the Olympics in Paris on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Aman will now play for the bronze medal.

Read | Paris Olympics day 13 highlights

Editorial | Up but out: On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic campaign

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men’s javelin throw but the night belonged to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who destroyed competition by setting a new Olympic record for his country’s maiden individual gold at the showpiece. 

India clinched their second consecutive bronze medal at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris when they defeated Spain 2-1 in the hockey match on Thursday (August 9, 2024). 

Catch all the action here:
Indians in action on August 9, 2024 — Day 14

Following is India’s schedule of Day 14 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics in Paris on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Golf:

*Women’s Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm

Athletics:

*Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:10 pm *Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1: Indian team -- 2:35pm

Wrestling:

*Men’s 57kg freestyle bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45 pm.

