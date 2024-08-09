Paris Olympics day 14 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat’s plea against disqualification verdict today

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal after being forced out for being 100gm overweight in the morning weigh-in. Vinesh was disqualified after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in.

Read | Indians in action on August 9, 2024 — Day 14

Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg freestyle semifinal bout as the country’s hopes of winning gold from wrestling suffered a big blow at the Olympics in Paris on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Aman will now play for the bronze medal.

Read | Paris Olympics day 13 highlights

Editorial | Up but out: On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic campaign

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men’s javelin throw but the night belonged to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who destroyed competition by setting a new Olympic record for his country’s maiden individual gold at the showpiece.

India clinched their second consecutive bronze medal at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris when they defeated Spain 2-1 in the hockey match on Thursday (August 9, 2024).