The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today on the bail pleas filed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had reserved its judgment on August 6.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been under incarceration for nearly 17 months now. While the CBI arrested Mr. Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act on February 26 last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 9 of the same year.

”There are 493 witnesses in the trial. Even if you give up 50% of the witnesses, when will you finish? Realistically, when do you see the end of the tunnel?” Justice Viswanathan had asked the ED during the last hearing.

The Delhi High Court had rejected Mr. Sisodia’s bail application on May 30. A Vacation Bench of the apex court of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta had also refused bail to the former Deputy CM on June 4.

However, the Bench gave the AAP leader the liberty to “revive” his plea for bail, afresh, as soon as the final charge sheet/prosecution complaint had been filed by the CBI and ED, respectively, in the case.

The court had on June 4 recorded an undertaking from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for both the CBI and the ED, that the final charge-sheet/prosecution complaint, signalling the completion of investigation in the excise policy case, would be filed in the trial court on or before July 3, 2024.

On October 30 last year, the prosecution had given a similar assurance in the top court, which was dealing with an earlier plea for bail by Mr. Sisodia, that the central agencies would take steps to conclude the criminal trial in the next six to eight months by taking appropriate steps.