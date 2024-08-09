GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Manish Sisodia LIVE updates | SC to shortly pronounce judgment on AAP leader’s bail pleas

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia is in jail since February 26, 2023

Updated - August 09, 2024 10:09 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 09:36 am IST

Krishnadas Rajagopal,Aaratrika Bhaumik
File photo of AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a court in New Delhi.

File photo of AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a court in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today on the bail pleas filed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan had reserved its judgment on August 6. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been under incarceration for nearly 17 months now. While the CBI arrested Mr. Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act on February 26 last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 9 of the same year. 

Also read: The controversy around the Delhi Excise Policy

”There are 493 witnesses in the trial. Even if you give up 50% of the witnesses, when will you finish? Realistically, when do you see the end of the tunnel?” Justice Viswanathan had asked the ED during the last hearing. 

The Delhi High Court had rejected Mr. Sisodia’s bail application on May 30. A Vacation Bench of the apex court of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta had also refused bail to the former Deputy CM on June 4.

However, the Bench gave the AAP leader the liberty to “revive” his plea for bail, afresh, as soon as the final charge sheet/prosecution complaint had been filed by the CBI and ED, respectively, in the case.

Also Read: Excise policy cases: Supreme Court reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

The court had on June 4 recorded an undertaking from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for both the CBI and the ED, that the final charge-sheet/prosecution complaint, signalling the completion of investigation in the excise policy case, would be filed in the trial court on or before July 3, 2024. 

On October 30 last year, the prosecution had given a similar assurance in the top court, which was dealing with an earlier plea for bail by Mr. Sisodia, that the central agencies would take steps to conclude the criminal trial in the next six to eight months by taking appropriate steps. 

Follow the live updates here:
  • August 09, 2024 09:56
    How did the central agencies justify the delay in the trial?

    Mr. SV Raju appearing on behalf of the ED and CBI said the delay came from the accused, (Mr. Sisodia) who had sought one document after the other in court.

    ”Our trial would have commenced and these documents were unwarranted but just because of these applications. Delay is completely attributable to them and not to the agency. Speedy trial cannot be fitted in a straightjacket formula. It is case-by-case basis and they do not want this to be heard on merits. So the best option [for them] is to delay it,” Mr. Raju apprised the Supreme Court. 

    But Justice Viswanathan replied that had the accused been on bail, he would have tried to delay the trial. But that was not the case here.

    ”Delay may happen on their (the accused side) part if they are bail,” Justice Viswanathan reasoned. Mr. Raju said the accused could also deliberately delay the trial and use the situation to seek bail. The law officer said that among the 400-odd witnesses, the ED could have the important ones to testify first.

    Read more here

  • August 09, 2024 09:52
    No evidence against Sisodia except for a statement, Supreme Court tells Enforcement Directorate

    The Supreme Court noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has to establish an unbroken chain of evidence linking former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the liquor lobby in the excise scam case.

    “You have to establish a chain. The money has to flow from the liquor lobby to the person. We know it is difficult to establish the chain as everything is done undercover… but that is where your competence lies,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the Bench, addressed Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED.

    The court observed that except a statement made by businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused-turned-approver in the case, there was no proof against Mr. Sisodia.

    Read more here

  • August 09, 2024 09:46
    Why did the Delhi HC turn down the AAP leader’s bail plea?

    The Delhi High Court on May 30 rejected bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, noting there are “serious allegations of misconduct” against him.

    Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that statement of the concerned excise officers have been relied upon by the CBI in connection with its probe into the case.

    Read more here

    Delhi excise policy case | HC rejects Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

    The CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26 following several rounds of questioning

  • August 09, 2024 09:42
    Manish Sisodia | AAP’s Minister of everything

    Read The Hindu's profile of the AAP leader here

    Manish Sisodia | AAP’s Minister of everything

    On February 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia — Number 2 in both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi government — and he has remained in jail since then

  • August 09, 2024 09:40
    Excise policy case: ED names Manish Sisodia in supplementary chargesheet

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in a 2,371-page chargesheet in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

    In its fifth chargesheet, filed before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi, the probe agency named Mr. Sisodia the 29th accused in the alleged liquor scam. It has called the former Deputy CM a “key conspirator” in the case.

    Read more here

    Excise policy case: ED names Manish Sisodia in supplementary chargesheet

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in a 2,371-page chargesheet in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

  • August 09, 2024 09:38
    CBI arrests Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case; dirty politics, says AAP

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia following his over seven-hour questioning in connection with the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy case.

    The agency, in a statement, said: “...he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested...the arrested accused will be produced before the designated court, Delhi [on Monday].” The move triggered a sharp reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which accused the BJP of getting Mr. Sisodia arrested in a “false” case.

    Read more here

    Delhi excise policy case | CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after questioning

    AAP blames the BJP for the arrest, terms it “a conspiracy to stop Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s revolution”

