An adjournment motion in in the Lok Sabha will be moved by the Congress on Friday, August 9, 2024 over the disqualification issue of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, two days after she was disqualified from the 50kg category Paris Olympics finals.

Thursday, amidst objection by Opposition parties over certain provision, the government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill aims to increase accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards, including the mandatory inclusion of women. Opposition parties resisted, calling for the Bill to be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for further consultation.

In another development, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar stopped presiding over the House for a brief while on Thursday and left the House saying that he did not “get the support he should have received”. Tempers ran high in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar turned down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics. Then, Mr. Dhankhar briefly returned to the Chair in the post-lunch session.

