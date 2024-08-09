GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Congress to move adjournment motion over Vinesh Phogat disqualification issue

The Congress on Friday, August 9, 2024 plans to raise Vinesh Phogat disqualification and reported statement by Sports Minister’s statement on the same, in Lok Sabha.

Updated - August 09, 2024 09:55 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 09:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during a meeting in his chamber at Parliament House, in New Delhi.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during a meeting in his chamber at Parliament House, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

An adjournment motion in in the Lok Sabha will be moved by the Congress on Friday, August 9, 2024 over the disqualification issue of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, two days after she was disqualified from the 50kg category Paris Olympics finals

Thursday, amidst objection by Opposition parties over certain provision, the government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha. 

The Bill aims to increase accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards, including the mandatory inclusion of women. Opposition parties resisted, calling for the Bill to be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for further consultation. 

In another development, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar stopped presiding over the House for a brief while on Thursday and left the House saying that he did not “get the support he should have received”. Tempers ran high in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar turned down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics. Then, Mr. Dhankhar briefly returned to the Chair in the post-lunch session.

  • August 09, 2024 09:43
    Debate on Private Member’s Bill seeking enhanced reservation for OBCs in govt jobs deferred

    Averting a possible showdown between the Opposition and Treasury benches over a Private Member’s Bill moved by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan seeking reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) proportional to their population, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in Rajya Sabha deferring a debate on it.

    The Bill was moved in Rajya Sabha on August 2 and the debate on it was to be continued on Friday when Private Member’s Bills are discussed. Mr. Khan had moved The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeking to amend Article 16 (4) of the Constitution. Read more

  • August 09, 2024 09:41
    Rahul claims passes for his visitors not being issued by Parliament staff

    Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 8, 2024) said visitors to his Parliament office were not issued passes and he had to come to meet them at the Parliament reception.

    In the afternoon, he had met a delegation of the Right to Food campaign, including Prof. Jean Dreze and another delegation of fishermen, who had been affected by the action taken by the Sri Lankan Navy. Read more

  • August 09, 2024 09:40
    Ask GST Council to take a call on tax on health insurance premiums, Finance Minister tells Opposition

    The Union government has nothing to do with imposing the goods and services tax (GST) on health insurance premiums, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (August 8, 2024), maintaining that the issue is entirely in the realm of the GST Council, which includes representatives from all State governments.

    “Before GST too, medical insurance premiums were taxed,” she noted, during her reply to a debate on the Finance Bill. The Upper House returned the Bill following her reply, completing the process of approving the Union Budget for this financial year. Read more

  • August 09, 2024 09:34
    Upset at Opposition’s ‘unruly conduct’, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar walks out of Rajya Sabha

    Tempers ran high in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar turned down the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Olympics. In protest, the Opposition walked out. Within minutes, Mr. Dhankhar, accusing the Opposition of unruly conduct and of “repeatedly” challenging the Chair, also abruptly left the House. Read more

