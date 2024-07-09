GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Red alert issued; schools, colleges to be shut

The heavy rain disrupted normal life, with severe waterlogging on important routes and low-lying areas leading to traffic jams across the city on Monday

Updated - July 09, 2024 07:57 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Powai dam overflows due to incessant monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on July 8, 2024

The Powai dam overflows due to incessant monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on July 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai city on July 9, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (Mumbai) issued a red alert and a high tide alert for Tuesday following incessant heavy rainfall on Monday.

The State government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar made the announcement in the State Legislative Council.

Also read: As Mumbai faces deluge, Maharashtra CM assures high priority help to citizens

The heavy rain disrupted normal life, with severe waterlogging on important routes and low-lying areas leading to traffic jams across the city on Monday. Many railway tracks were submerged and train services disrupted. About 50 flights had been cancelled by various airlines.

Follow live updates here: 

  • July 09, 2024 07:57
    Train, flight services hit

    Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas on Monday, disrupting suburban train services and flight operations.

    Central Railway services faced significant disruptions due to rain-induced waterlogging despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, inconveniencing thousands of passengers as local trains stopped on tracks for hours. Many out-station trains on their way to Mumbai also remained stranded.

    After resuming services earlier on Monday, Harbour line services of Central Railway were suspended again on a stretch at night due to waterlogging on the tracks.

    Flight services at the Mumbai airport were also severely impacted due to low visibility after heavy rains, leading to runway operations being shut for over an hour and approximately 50 flights being cancelled on Monday, sources said.

    Of the 50 cancelled flights (both arrivals and departures) till 11 AM, 42 were operated by IndiGo and six by Air India, they said.

    -PTI

  • July 09, 2024 07:54
    As Mumbai faces deluge, Maharashtra CM assures high priority help to citizens

    On behalf of the India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), a red alert has been issued for Mumbai Metropolis. Considering the safety of the students, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has announced a holiday for all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and colleges of Mumbai Metropolis on July 9.

    Meanwhile, in view of the red alert, civic authorities have advised residents to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary. They have appealed to the citizens not to panic during an emergency and contact the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 1916.

    Read the full story here.

