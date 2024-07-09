Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Red alert issued; schools, colleges to be shut

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai city on July 9, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (Mumbai) issued a red alert and a high tide alert for Tuesday following incessant heavy rainfall on Monday.

The State government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar made the announcement in the State Legislative Council.

The heavy rain disrupted normal life, with severe waterlogging on important routes and low-lying areas leading to traffic jams across the city on Monday. Many railway tracks were submerged and train services disrupted. About 50 flights had been cancelled by various airlines.

