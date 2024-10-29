Raghava Lawrence film with Ramesh Varma titled ‘Kaala Bhairava’

Raghava Lawrence’s film with Ramesh Varma has been titled Kaala Bhairava. The film is touted to be an action-adventure.

On the account of the actor’s birthday, the makers released Lawrence’s first-look from the movie and descried the project as “a pan-Indian superhero film.” The actor is seen in an intense avatar. The poster also prominently displays a Bhairava idol.

The filming for Kaala Bhairava is set to begin from November, 2024. The movie is bankrolled by Koneru Satyanarayana under the banner A Studios LLP in collaboration with Neeladri Productions and Hawwish Productions.

The movie is likely to release in summer, 2025. Lawrene is also working for Adhigaaram, a film written by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and directed by RS Durai.

‘Bullet’ first-look out

Meanwhile, the makers of Bullet released Lawrence’s first-look from the movie. The actor sports a rugged look in the poster.

Written and directed by Innasi Pandiyan, the movie is produced by Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP. Sam Cs has composed the music for the movie while Aravind Singh has done the cinematography. Vadivel Vimalraj is the editor.