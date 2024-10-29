GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raghava Lawrence film with Ramesh Varma titled ‘Kaala Bhairava’

‘Kaala Bhairava’, starring Raghava Lawrence, is touted to be an action-adventure

Published - October 29, 2024 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Raghava Lawrence in ‘Kaala Bhairava’.

Raghava Lawrence in ‘Kaala Bhairava’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raghava Lawrence’s film with Ramesh Varma has been titled Kaala Bhairava. The film is touted to be an action-adventure.

Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

On the account of the actor’s birthday, the makers released Lawrence’s first-look from the movie and descried the project as “a pan-Indian superhero film.” The actor is seen in an intense avatar. The poster also prominently displays a Bhairava idol.

The filming for Kaala Bhairava is set to begin from November, 2024. The movie is bankrolled by Koneru Satyanarayana under the banner A Studios LLP in collaboration with Neeladri Productions and Hawwish Productions.

The movie is likely to release in summer, 2025. Lawrene is also working for Adhigaaram, a film written by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and directed by RS Durai.

‘Bullet’ first-look out

Meanwhile, the makers of Bullet released Lawrence’s first-look from the movie. The actor sports a rugged look in the poster.

A poster of ‘Bullet’, starring Raghava Lawrence.

A poster of ‘Bullet’, starring Raghava Lawrence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Written and directed by Innasi Pandiyan, the movie is produced by Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP. Sam Cs has composed the music for the movie while Aravind Singh has done the cinematography. Vadivel Vimalraj is the editor.

