iQOO 13 will get a rear floating halo light aimed at gamers

iQOO 13 is slated to get a rear floating Halo light that supports various effects and is aimed at gamers

Published - October 29, 2024 02:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The iQOO 13 will launch exclusively on AmazonIN and http://mshop.iQOO.com [File] | Photo Credit: iQOO on X

iQOO is set to bring a rear floating light, or Halo light, to its upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone, said the company, as more details emerge about the smartphone.

“Introducing the Halo light, a new dimension in smartphone design in the new #iQOO13. The rear floating light provides dynamic lighting effects tailored to specific game scenarios for a more immersive gaming atmosphere,” said the company in a post on X.

iQOO 13 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is set to launch exclusively on AmazonIN and http://mshop.iQOO.com.

The iQOO 12 handset featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with the 12GB + 256GB version priced at ₹52,999.

iQOO boasts over 25 million global users and over 670 vivo service centres.

iQOO Z9s Pro Review | Offers a mix of desired features in mid segment

