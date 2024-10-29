GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka plan offers year-long prepaid plan for ₹3,599

Jio is offering a prepaid plan of 2.5 GB of data per day for an entire year, priced at₹3,599, as part of a Diwali offer

Published - October 29, 2024 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
There will be unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, per the company [File]

There will be unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, per the company [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As part of a Diwali Dhamaka Offer, Jio is offering a prepaid data plan where users can avail 2.5 GB of data per day for an entire year, priced at ₹3,599.

The pack is valid for 365 days and the total data allowance is 912.5 GB, with 2.5 GB of high-speed data per day. Users can make unlimited voice calls and send 100 SMS messages per day.

There will be unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, per the company.

Jio launches 98-day plan with unlimited 5G and calling 

JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions are also included. However, JioCinema Premium is not included as a complementary perk.

In addition to this, those opting for the Diwali Dhamaka Offer can get benefits such as ₹200 off on an Ajio order of ₹999 for applicable products, as well as up to ₹3,000 off on flight or hotel bookings through EaseMyTrip.com, and ₹150 off on Swiggy for a minimum purchase of ₹399 and above.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / PDAs and smartphones

