GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vijay 69’ trailer: Anupam Kher stars in an age-defying tale of pursuing dreams

‘Vijay 69’, starring Anupam Kher, promises a heartwarming tale of perseverance and second chances

Published - October 29, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anupam Kher in ‘Vijay 69’.

Anupam Kher in ‘Vijay 69’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Netflix and YRF Entertainment have released the trailer for Vijay 69, starring Anupan Kher in the lead role. The film explores the unconventional journey of a 69-year-old man who takes on the daunting challenge of competing in a triathlon. The film drops on Netflix on November 08, 2024.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen to work in Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

Vijay 69 is written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Kher plays Vijay, whose fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age. Following the successes of The Railway Men, The Romantics and Maharaj, Vijay 69 marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

The newly released trailer teases Vijay’s transformation from an irritable old man to a determined competitor as he trains rigorously for the triathlon despite facing skepticism and ridicule. The trailer shows moments of humour and conflict, as Mihir Ahuja becomes his unexpected companion on this intense journey, highlighting their unlikely bond. Chunky Panday also joins the cast as Vijay’s old friend, who becomes his unwavering supporter and enthusiastic cheerleader.

ALSO READ:Anupam Kher reacts to IFFI jury head who slammed ‘The Kashmir Files’: He himself is vulgar and an opportunist

Reflecting on the film, Writer and Director Akshay Roy said, “Vijay 69 is about second chances and the gap between ‘what we thought we’d become and what we actually became’; it is about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance - whether you’re overcoming life’s hurdles or training for a triathlon.”

Published - October 29, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.