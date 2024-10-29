‘Vijay 69’ trailer: Anupam Kher stars in an age-defying tale of pursuing dreams

Netflix and YRF Entertainment have released the trailer for Vijay 69, starring Anupan Kher in the lead role. The film explores the unconventional journey of a 69-year-old man who takes on the daunting challenge of competing in a triathlon. The film drops on Netflix on November 08, 2024.

Vijay 69 is written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Kher plays Vijay, whose fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age. Following the successes of The Railway Men, The Romantics and Maharaj, Vijay 69 marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

The newly released trailer teases Vijay’s transformation from an irritable old man to a determined competitor as he trains rigorously for the triathlon despite facing skepticism and ridicule. The trailer shows moments of humour and conflict, as Mihir Ahuja becomes his unexpected companion on this intense journey, highlighting their unlikely bond. Chunky Panday also joins the cast as Vijay’s old friend, who becomes his unwavering supporter and enthusiastic cheerleader.

Reflecting on the film, Writer and Director Akshay Roy said, “Vijay 69 is about second chances and the gap between ‘what we thought we’d become and what we actually became’; it is about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance - whether you’re overcoming life’s hurdles or training for a triathlon.”