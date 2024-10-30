Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh: Army sources

Troop disengagement completed at Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, said Army sources on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), adding that patrolling modalities to resume soon.

“Ground commanders are meeting to work out the modalities of patrolling,” the sources said.

Sweets to be exchanged at all border personnel meetings points between India and China on account of Diwali.

Patrolling modalities will be decided between ground commanders, which is Brigadiers and below. Patrolling would be coordinated between two sides, teams likely under 20 troops and would be held at an agreed frequency to avoid face offs and clashes.

(With inputs from PTI)