Maharashtra polls: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahyuti as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), filed nominations for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process

Published - October 30, 2024 10:48 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The ruling BJP is contesting 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress which is contesting 103 seats. File

The ruling BJP is contesting 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress which is contesting 103 seats. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling BJP is contesting 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress which is contesting 103 seats.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahyuti as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), filed nominations for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Mahayuti using police machinery against Opposition candidates, says Raut; seeks DGP Shukla's removal

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the November 20 polls. Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments.

In the MVA, the Congress is contesting 103 seats followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) 87 seats. Six seats were given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

As many as 7,995 candidates have filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC) for the polls, a statement issued by the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Filing of nominations by candidates began on October 22 and the process ended on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

The verification and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4 (till 3 pm).

Sharad Pawar slams nephew for breaking family for power and politics

In 2019, a total of 5,543 nominations were received by the EC throughout the state and 3,239 candidates finally contested the assembly polls that year.

As many as 361 candidates have filed 506 nominations in Nashik district for the November 20 assembly elections. Of these, 255 candidates submitted their papers on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Prominent candidates include cabinet ministers Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) from Malegaon Outer and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) from Yeola, Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) from Nandgaon, Rahul Dhikle (BJP) from Nashik East, former MLA Vasant Gite (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Nashik Central and sitting MLA Saroj Ahire (NCP) from Deolali.

No clarity yet on sharing of seats in Mahayuti, MVA

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Samir resigned from the NCP and filed his nomination as an independent against sitting MLA Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) from Nandgaon.

Polling will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - October 30, 2024 10:48 am IST

