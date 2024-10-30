GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salman Khan gets death threat again with demand for ₹2 crore; police launch probe

Salman Khan receives death threats, Mumbai police register FIR, ongoing investigation, previous threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Published - October 30, 2024 11:23 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan. File

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of two crore following which the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person, an official on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

“The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) received an anonymous message, threatening the actor would be killed if he did not pay two crores,” the official said.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav gets threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demands Z category security

Earlier this month, the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline desk received a threat message demanding 5 crores from the actor.

The police have arrested a man from Jamshedpur in this connection.

The Mumbai police on Monday (October 28, 2024) arrested a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Bishnoi gang member apprehended in Panipat

Notably, Mr. Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Mr. Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.

October 30, 2024 11:23 am IST

