Live

Modi in U.S. LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address the UN Summit of the Future

After a successful turnout at the Modi&US programme at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on Sunday, PM Modi is all set to address the United Nations Summit of the Future at their office in New York

Updated - September 23, 2024 06:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PM Modi met top tech leaders and CEOs of USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, in New York on Sunday (September 22, 2024). Photo Credits: Randhir Jaiswal via @MEAIndia/X

On the final day of his three-day trip to the U.S., PM Modi will be addressing the United Nations (UN) Summit of the Future at the UN’s office in New York.

The two-day summit started on Sunday (September 22, 2024), two days before the high-level meeting of world leaders begins at the sprawling U.N. compound in New York City. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued the challenge a year ago after sounding a global alarm about the survival of humanity and the planet. He asked world leaders to make a new commitment to multilateralism, which is the foundation of the UN and many other global bodies, and start fixing the ageing global architecture to meet the rapidly changing world. 

Addressing thousands of his supporters in Long Island, New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 22, 2024) talked up his general election performance, highlighted the government’s achievements in the past 10 years and the plans for the future, as he repeatedly praised the Indian diaspora.

The leaders of the Quad group of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at their sixth summit level meeting at Archmere Academy, Mr Biden’s former school in Claymont, Delaware, to announce a broad range of outcomes. These included the launch of a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, expansion of maritime surveillance, and a project to combat cervical cancer.

Follow the live updates here:
  • September 23, 2024 18:41
    PM Modi meets the Crown Prince of Kuwait

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024), PM Modi met Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Summit of the Future. They discussed how to improve India-Kuwait ties in various sectors such as pharma, food processing, technology, energy and more.

  • September 23, 2024 18:36
    PM Modi meets Nepal’s PM K.P. Oli

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024), PM Modi met Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Oli on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Summit of the Future. He said that the India-Nepal friendship is very robust.

  • September 23, 2024 18:28
    PM Modi meets top tech leaders in New York

    On Sunday (September 22, 2024) PM Modi met with top tech leaders and CEOs of the U.S., in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, in New York.

    Watch the telecast of the Roundtable conference here:

Published - September 23, 2024 06:17 pm IST

