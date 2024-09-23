GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is India’s official submission to Oscars 2025

The announcement was made by the jury of the Film Federation of India (FFI), the apex body that annually selects the official entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, on Monday, September 23

Updated - September 23, 2024 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Laapataa Ladies’

A still from ‘Laapataa Ladies’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

Kiran Rao’s piquant Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official submission to Oscars 2025. The announcement was made by the jury of the Film Federation of India (FFI), the apex body that annually selects the Indian official entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, on Monday, September 23.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ movie review: Kiran Rao lifts the veil on patriarchy with a sharp social satire

Released in theatres in March, Laapataa Ladies is Rao’s sophomore directorial after the acclaimed Dhobi Ghat (2011). The satirical comedy-drama tells the story of a young man whose bride gets accidentally swapped with someone else’s. The film stars Sparsh Shrivastava along with Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

In its citation, the FFI jury said, “Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world, Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-and-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be home makers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well.”

The slaying of the Sarkata: The changing portrayal of the female protagonist in 2024

Produced by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures, Laapataa Ladies had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It released in Indian theatres in March this year and is currently streaming on Netflix.

This year, Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winning All We Imagine as Light and the acclaimed Malayalam drama Aattam were also in the running for Oscars selection amongst others, but did not get picked. India was last nominated for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards for Lagaan (2001).

The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled for 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, US.

Published - September 23, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / World cinema

