Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in on Monday (September 23, 2024) at a ceremony in Colombo, a state television broadcast showed. Mr. Dissanayake emerged winner in Sri Lanka’s presidential race on Sunday (September 22, 2024), obtaining a mandate that signals a clean break from the island nation’s political establishment and ushers in unprecedented change.

Mr. Dissanayake thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who greeted him on Sunday, for his congratualtory wishes on winning elections, on Monday, September 23, 2024.

In a post on X, Mr. Dissanayake highlighted strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka and stressed working towards enhancing cooperation. “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region,” Mr. Dissanayake said.