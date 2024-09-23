GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Anura Kumara Dissanayake swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake emerged winner in Sri Lanka’s presidential race on September 22, 2024, took oath as President of Sri Lanka today.

Updated - September 23, 2024 10:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The frontpage of a newspaper placed on a stack show Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the National People's Power (NPP) alliance who is elected as new president of Sri Lanka after his victory in the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 23, 2024

The frontpage of a newspaper placed on a stack show Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the National People's Power (NPP) alliance who is elected as new president of Sri Lanka after his victory in the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in on Monday (September 23, 2024) at a ceremony in Colombo, a state television broadcast showed. Mr. Dissanayake emerged winner in Sri Lanka’s presidential race on Sunday (September 22, 2024), obtaining a mandate that signals a clean break from the island nation’s political establishment and ushers in unprecedented change. 

Mr. Dissanayake thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who greeted him on Sunday, for his congratualtory wishes on winning elections, on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Also read | Sri Lanka elections result highlights

In a post on X, Mr. Dissanayake highlighted strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka and stressed working towards enhancing cooperation. “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for your kind words and support. I share your commitment to strengthening the ties between our nations. Together, we can work towards enhancing cooperation for the benefit of our peoples and the entire region,” Mr. Dissanayake said.

  • September 23, 2024 10:19
    Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the new President of Sri Lanka?

    When Mr. Dissanayake, popularly known by his initials “AKD”, entered leftist politics in his student days, becoming the country’s president one day was probably the furthest from his mind. It was the youngster’s hostility to the state and ruling class that led him to the student wing of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP of People’s Liberation Front), a party of Marxist-Leninist origins. He came from a small farmer household that was not politically active. His father was an office aide in the government Survey Department and his mother was a homemaker. Read more

  • September 23, 2024 10:17
    Dissanayake secured 42.31% of the votes

    Mr. Dissanayake who was officially declared President-elect by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka after it completed a second count of votes to add preference votes, secured 42.31% of the votes. Mr. Premadasa was in the second spot with 32.76%, while incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe came third with under 20% of the vote share. The three candidates dominated the election, which was the first to be held after the economic crisis of 2022, the worst seen in the country since its Independence. Thirty-five other contestants were in the race, including Namal Rajapaksa, son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Tamil candidate P. Ariyanethiran. Read more

  • September 23, 2024 10:15
    Anura Kumara Dissanayaka sworn in

    Anura Kumara Dissanayaka was sworn in on Monday, September 23, 2024 at a ceremony in Colombo, a state television broadcast showed.

    Mr. Dissanayaka, 55, the leader of JVP, beat 38 other candidates in September 22nd presidential election in a landslide fuelled by public anger over the nation’s unprecedented economic crisis in 2022. -AFP

Published - September 23, 2024 10:13 am IST

