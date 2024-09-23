GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon LIVE updates: At least 100 killed as Israel strikes 300 targets in Hezbollah

The Lebanese Health Ministry said more than 400 others were wounded in the strikes in southern Lebanon

Updated - September 23, 2024 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, September 23, 2024.

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lebanese authorities say 100 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in what would be the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting against the Hezbollah militant group.

The airstrikes hit wide areas in southern and northeastern Lebanon. The Israeli military said it struck 300 targets in Lebanon as it steps up pressure against the Hezbollah militant group.

Also Read: Hezbollah declares ‘open-ended battle of reckoning’ with Israel

The Army announced the strikes on the social media platform X, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Also Read: Israel-Beirut strike: Hezbollah names second commander killed

Before the escalation began with the wave of pager explosions last Tuesday, around 600 people had been killed in Lebanon since October, mostly fighters, but also more than 100 civilians.

As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

Follow the live updates below:

  • September 23, 2024 18:04
    People heading towards north as airstrikes intensify

    Thousands of people are leaving south Lebanon and heading north after Israel intensified airstrikes on Monday, leaving 100 people dead and hundreds wounded.

    In the southern port city of Sidon, the main north-south highway was packed with cars heading north in the direction of the capital Beirut.

    Following a Cabinet meeting in Beirut Monday, Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin told reporters that some schools are being prepared in Mount Lebanon to receive those fleeing.

    It was the biggest wave of displacement since the summer 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, when hundreds of thousands fled their homes in the south.

    - AP

  • September 23, 2024 18:01
    Widening aerial offensive against Hezbollah weapons: Israel

    The Israeli Military says it is widening an aerial offensive against what it says are Hezbollah weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon.

    The Military said Monday that it was expanding its airstrikes to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon’s eastern border, after targeting more than 300 sites in southern Lebanon.

    Israeli Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said residents of the Bekaa Valley must immediately evacuate areas where Hezbollah is storing weapons.

    - AP

  • September 23, 2024 17:52
    New toll: Lebanon says 100 dead in Israeli strikes on south

    Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on the south killed 100 people and wounded more than 400 others on Monday (September 23, 2024), the worst toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.

    “Enemy raids on southern towns and villages since this morning... killed 100 and injured more than 400,” the Health Ministry said in a statement updating earlier figures, adding that “children, women, and paramedics” were among the casualties.

    - AFP

  • September 23, 2024 17:48
    Lebanon PM calls on the United Nations Security Council

    Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister on Monday called Israel’s wave of airstrikes “a genocide in every sense of the word.” 

    PM Najib Mikati made the comments at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Beirut in which he said that Israel’s airstrikes aim to destroy Lebanon’s towns and villages. 

    Mr. Mikati said that the Lebanese Government is calling on the United Nations, the U.N. Security Council and world nations to “deter the aggression.”

    - AP

  • September 23, 2024 17:45
    Israeli army says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

    The Israeli military said it struck 300 targets Monday (September 23, 2024) in Lebanon in one of the most intense barrages of airstrikes in nearly a year of fighting against the Hezbollah militant group.

    The Lebanese Health Ministry said 100 people were killed and more than 400 wounded in what would be the deadliest day in Lebanon since the conflict started in October.

    Read the full story below

    Israeli airstrikes kill 100 people, wound more than 400 across southern Lebanon

    Lebanon hit by Israeli airstrikes, 100 dead, 400 wounded, as Israel targets Hezbollah, escalating conflict.

  • September 23, 2024 17:43
    China urges its citizens in Lebanon and Israel to evacuate

    China is urging its citizens in Lebanon and Israel to evacuate or move to safe areas as the conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah is escalating.

    “Chinese citizens in Lebanon should take commercial flights to return to China or otherwise leave Lebanon as soon as possible for their own safety,” the Consular Department of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on social media platform WeChat on Monday (September 23, 2024).

    “Those who need to continue to stay in Lebanon should remain highly vigilant, effectively strengthen their security precautions and emergency preparedness, and avoid going to high-risk areas and sensitive areas in the south,” the statement read.

    - AP

  • September 23, 2024 17:41
    Israel warns Lebanon civilians to evacuate as it strikes wide

    Israel urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the militant group on Monday (September 23, 2024). 

    It was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire on Sunday. Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

    - AP

Published - September 23, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel / Palestine / Israel-Palestine Conflict / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.