GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Donald Trump shooting LIVE updates: FBI investigates “apparent assassination attempt” at Florida golf club; AK-style firearm recovered

U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club in Florida while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing

Updated - September 16, 2024 03:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Law enforcement secures the area around Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on September 15, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Law enforcement secures the area around Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on September 15, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The FBI said Sunday (September 15, 2024) it was investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said he was safe and well.

Also read | A look at previous assassination attempts on the former U.S. President

The U.S. Secret Service opened fire at a man pointing an AK-style rifle into the club as Trump was on the course, three law enforcement officials said. The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The incident was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval. It occurred roughly two months after Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear. 

Read live updates here:

Donald Trump safe after Secret Service opens fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm’s muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former President was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials. The former President is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of the Republican presidential candidate.

The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said. 

Read more on this here...

  • September 16, 2024 03:44
    ‘I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude’: Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance
  • September 16, 2024 03:43
    Shooter was around 400-500 yards from Donald Trump: Sherrif

    According to the Sheriff, the man who pointed rifle through fence at Trump’s golf course was around 400-500 yards from former President. The shooter also had scope, backpacks and GoPro camera. 

    - AP

  • September 16, 2024 03:36
    Police release visuals of the firearm allegedly used in the shooting incident at Florida golf club

    Photos that show an AK-47 rifle, a backpack and a Go-Pro camera on a fence outside Trump International Golf Club taken after an apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, are displayed during a news conference at the Palm Beach County Main Library, on September 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida

  • September 16, 2024 03:33
    Suspect apprehended soon after shooting incident

    Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said the suspect was apprehended within minutes of the FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office putting out a “very urgent BOLO” — or “be on the lookout” alert” detailing the specific vehicle sought, license plate number and occupant description.

    Snyder said his deputies “immediately flooded” northbound I-95, deploying to every exit between the Palm Beach County line to the south and St. Lucie County line o the north.

    “One of my road patrol units saw the vehicle, matched the tag and we set up on the vehicle,” Snyder said, “We pinched in on the car, got it safely stopped and got the driver in custody.”

    Snyder told WPTV that the suspect “was not armed when we took him out of the car.”

    The man had a calm, flat demeanor and showed little emotion when he was stopped by police, Snyder said, saying the suspect did not question why he was being pulled over.

    - AP

  • September 16, 2024 03:28
    “Will never surrender”: Trump says following shooting attempt at Florida golf club

    In an email to supporters, Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

    “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” the former President said.

    - AP

  • September 16, 2024 03:26
    ‘I am glad he is safe’: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts to shooting incident near Trump’s Florida golf course

    After the news of the incident broke out, Ms. Harris, sharing a post on social media, said that there is no place for violence in America.

    “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” the US Vice President wrote on X.

    “Violence has no place in America,” she added.

    Read more on this here...

Published - September 16, 2024 03:23 am IST

Related Topics

Live news / USA / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.