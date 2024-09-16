Donald Trump shooting LIVE updates: FBI investigates “apparent assassination attempt” at Florida golf club; AK-style firearm recovered

The FBI said Sunday (September 15, 2024) it was investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said he was safe and well.

The U.S. Secret Service opened fire at a man pointing an AK-style rifle into the club as Trump was on the course, three law enforcement officials said. The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The incident was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval. It occurred roughly two months after Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.

