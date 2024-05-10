Police take BJP leader Devaraje Gowda into custody in Chitradurga district

BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda was taken into custody by the Hiriyur police near Guyilahal toll plaza in Chitradurga district on Friday evening in connection with a sexual assault case filed against him by the Holenarsipur Town police in Hassan.

A woman in Holenarsipur town had filed a complaint against him on April 1 alleging that he had sexually assaulted her after assuring her of help in a civil matter. Following the complaint, the police had served him a notice. Interestingly, before the case was registered against him, he had filed a honey-trap complaint with the Hebbal police in Bengaluru against three people in Holenarsipur.

A police officer in Holenarsipur told The Hindu that the accused had been taken into custody in connection with the case registered in Holenarsipur. Formalities of his arrest are yet to be done, the officer said.

Mr. Devaraje Gowda, an advocate, contested the Assembly election from Holenarsipur on the BJP ticket in 2023. He lost the battle against the former Minister H.D. Revanna. Mr. Devaraje Gowda is known for his rivalry with Mr. Revanna’s family. Often, he held press conferences against the family members.

In recent months, he claimed he possessed videos and photos related to JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. However, when video clips and photos purportedly related to Mr. Prajwal Revanna went viral through pen drives and messaging applications last month, ahead of the polling in Hassan, he alleged that Congress leaders were behind the act.