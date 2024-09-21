₹55,000/year: Can govt give this as cash to each student instead of running schools?

A little over half of India’s school-going students attend government schools. In 2022-23, various ministries of the Centre and the States together spent nearly ₹11 lakh crore towards education, with about 80% of the funds used towards funding school education. Private spending on education, on the other hand, was a little over ₹7 lakh crore rupees during the same year.

Given that there are about 26 crore students attending schools in India and about 60% of these students go to government schools or to government-aided schools, governments in India spent over ₹55,000 on educating a child. Yet, it is a well-known fact that the quality of education offered in government schools is poor and below the standards set by private schools.

The major reason why government schools fail to educate their students properly is that there is often very little incentive for politicians and bureaucrats in charge of these schools to deliver quality education. People who run the government do not supervise government schools effectively or hold them accountable because doing so would not really benefit them personally.

Take the case of politicians. The issue of education quality in government schools doesn’t influence the behaviour of most voters, hence politicians have very little incentive to care much about the quality of education offered in government schools. Teachers’ unions can vote as a bloc and decide the electoral fate of a politician, particularly in a first-past-the-post electoral system where results are decided on narrow margins. So, it is no wonder that government school teachers are paid salaries that are far higher than what private school teachers are paid even though the quality of education they offer is lower.

Similarly, a government bureaucrat’s pay is not going to change much whether a government school under his or her supervision manages to boost children’s learning outcomes or not. The chances are high that a bureaucrat could be prosecuted for breaking the rules if a well-intended reform that he or she brings about to improve education quality in a government school fails to succeed. This generally prevents any risk-taking on the part of even well-meaning bureaucrats to improve the quality of education offered in government schools.

Further, parents who send their kids to government schools do so primarily because they can’t afford the high cost of education in the private sector. Since these parents do not directly pay government schools for their services and depend on the generosity of the government, they have very little voice in demanding better quality education in these schools. This is in contrast to parents who send their children to private schools by paying a certain fee, making private schools far more accountable to them. After all, a private school has a strong incentive to please parents as it stands to lose money if they move to a competing school.

School vouchers

To solve this problem, American economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman proposed the idea of school vouchers. A school voucher is a voucher from the government that parents can use to pay schools to which they send their kids. Schools, in turn, can reimburse these vouchers in exchange for a certain amount of cash from the government. Importantly, parents can choose to spend their vouchers on any school of their choice to which they wish to send their kids. This choice offered to parents by school vouchers can help parents have a stronger influence on the quality of education offered to their children as schools are quite likely to compete to impress parents who hold these vouchers.

It should, however, be noted that the most likely outcome of a school voucher program would be parents shifting their children from government schools to private schools, attracted by better quality education. This is already happening even without school vouchers as seen in the increasing proportion of the student population that goes to private schools. School vouchers may well accelerate this trend as parents who currently send their children to government schools purely for financial affordability reasons switch to private schools with the help of school vouchers.

Since government schools are funded by taxpayers and not by fees paid by parents, they are unlikely to do much to stem this outflow of students, unless there is political pressure in some form to address the issue. So the eventual outcome of the school voucher program is unlikely to be any radical improvement in teaching standards in government schools.

School vouchers may also not be a panacea to the deeper problems that plague India’s education sector. For one, education quality is far from ideal even in private schools. According to various studies, even students in private schools fail to achieve learning standards appropriate for their age.

One reason for the low quality of education across the board could be the various barriers that prevent the entry of new schools that can possibly offer better quality education. These entry barriers could often be in the form of corruption designed to protect the interests of large incumbent schools; in such a setup, only people with access to the corridors of power may be able to offer education on a large scale. This restricts the supply of schooling in the market, causing the price of education to be higher than it really has to be, which, in turn, keeps private education beyond the reach of the poor. It should also be noted that a significant fall in the cost of private education can make private education affordable to more families and make them less dependent on state assistance.

Further, various well-meaning regulations that are supposed to uphold the quality of education may actually end up raising the cost of doing business and impeding crucial innovation, both of which lower supply and thus increase the cost of education. The most common example of this is the onerous regulations on medical colleges that make medical education extremely expensive. Similar input-based licensing requirements can also be found at the school level.

Not a panacea

School vouchers obviously can’t address these major supply-side issues that largely explain the crisis in the Indian education system. Further, school vouchers can also have certain unintended consequences. Usually, parents who send their children to private schools spend from their own pockets (including money they may borrow). This is important to note because when parents pay from their own pockets, schools can only charge as fees an amount that these parents can actually pay. This means that the parents’ purchasing power limits how much private schools can charge as fees. But things are different when it comes to school vouchers, where it is the government that indirectly pays for the education of kids even though parents may decide where to spend the vouchers.

Governments, with the power to tax and also to create money, have the ability to raise unlimited funds. This can cause the price of education to rise far higher than it would be in a market free from government intervention. This is particularly so when political parties compete on who offers more money to parents through vouchers. In such a case, parents who pay from their own pockets will have to pay higher fees and may even seek vouchers.

Finally, as with any welfare spending, when a government promises to pay for education through vouchers, it may incentivize even people who are capable of paying for education out of their own pockets to opt for government help. Thus, a certain share of government subsidies offered as vouchers may simply end up substituting for money that parents would have spent on education anyway. Even private charities face this issue, but the incentive that they have to stop such substitution is far higher than is the case with governments which can easily rely on taxes and money creation to fund these subsidies.

In short, school vouchers may have limited impact in an education system plagued by supply-side problems, and they come with their own risks.

(The student headcount figures used at the beginning of the article are based on Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data published by the Ministry of Education, while education spending figures are based on calculations made in “Private and Public Expenditure on Education in India: Trend over last Seven Decades and impact on Economy” by Venkatanarayana Motkuri and E. Revathi)