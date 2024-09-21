President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (September 20, 2024) appointed Atishi as the Delhi Chief Minister. A gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry stated, “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in.” She also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the CM.
Also read | Who is Atishi? Know more about Delhi’s new Chief Minister
Mr. Kejriwal submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant-Governor on September 17, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the CM’s office after being elected as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party.
Also read | Atishi: From educationalist to Delhi’s third woman CM
The President has also cleared the appointment of five Cabinet Ministers, including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday.