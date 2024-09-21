GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Atishi to be youngest Delhi CM; five Cabinet Ministers also to take oath

Atishi was nominated for the CM’s office after AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant-Governor on September 17

Updated - September 21, 2024 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi arrives at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office to address a press conference, in New Delhi on September 20, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi arrives at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office to address a press conference, in New Delhi on September 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (September 20, 2024) appointed Atishi as the Delhi Chief Minister. A gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry stated, “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in.” She also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the CM.

Also read | Who is Atishi? Know more about Delhi’s new Chief Minister

Mr. Kejriwal submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant-Governor on September 17, following which Ms. Atishi was nominated for the CM’s office after being elected as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party.

Also read | Atishi: From educationalist to Delhi’s third woman CM

The President has also cleared the appointment of five Cabinet Ministers, including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas on Saturday.

  • September 21, 2024 13:41
    Atishi: From educationalist to Delhi’s third woman CM

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ended the suspense over his successor by naming 43-year-old Atishi Marlena (now known only by her first name) as the new Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). 

    With her elevation to the top post, Ms. Atishi will be third woman Chief Minister of the Union Territory after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

    Atishi: From educationalist to Delhi’s third woman CM

  • September 21, 2024 13:38
    Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM today

    Atishi is currently a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi Government and holds many important portfolios including Education, PWD, and Power. She is the MLA from Kalkaji, Delhi. She has been involved with the party since 2013. 

    She will be the third woman Chief Minister of the Union Territory after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

    Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister

Published - September 21, 2024 01:39 pm IST

