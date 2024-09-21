Sri Lanka Presidential poll LIVE updates: Voting in crucial election set to begin soon

Sri Lankans will step out to vote today (September 21, 2024) to elect their next President in a crucial election, the first to be held after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022.

A total of 38 candidates are in the fray this election, which features a three-cornered race between incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa, and prominent opposition legislator Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

As citizens’ economic concerns take centre stage in this election, the three main candidates have promised economic recovery and relief from hardships. They have pledged to take forward the ongoing International Monetary Fund programme that is shaping the bankrupt country’s policies to restructure its foreign debt with a diverse group of external creditors.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., across 13,421 polling centers on the island.