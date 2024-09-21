GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Sri Lanka Presidential poll LIVE updates: Voting in crucial election set to begin soon

The three main candidates contesting Sri Lanka’s ninth presidential poll to elect the country’s Executive President, have promised economic recovery and relief from hardships for the island

Updated - September 21, 2024 05:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A police officer stands guard outside a polling booth a day ahead of the presidential election on September 20, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

A police officer stands guard outside a polling booth a day ahead of the presidential election on September 20, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lankans will step out to vote today (September 21, 2024) to elect their next President in a crucial election, the first to be held after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022.

A total of 38 candidates are in the fray this election, which features a three-cornered race between incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa, and prominent opposition legislator Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Also read: Sri Lankan polls: economy takes centre stage | Explained

As citizens’ economic concerns take centre stage in this election, the three main candidates have promised economic recovery and relief from hardships. They have pledged to take forward the ongoing International Monetary Fund programme that is shaping the bankrupt country’s policies to restructure its foreign debt with a diverse group of external creditors. 

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., across 13,421 polling centers on the island. 

Read live updates here:
  • September 21, 2024 05:53
    Meera Srinivasan reports from Sri Lanka: What are the voters’ expectations as they step out to vote

    Watch: Sri Lanka elections: what are the voters expecting?

    Ahead of the Sri Lanka presidential elections on September 21, voters at rallies talk about their expectations and who they are rooting for

  • September 21, 2024 05:38
    How will the elections unfold in Sri Lanka?

    Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., with counting scheduled to start shortly after.

    Sri Lanka’s ranked voting system allows voters to cast three preferential votes for their chosen candidates, with any candidate securing 50% of the votes or more declared winner.

    If no candidate wins 50% in the first round there is a second round of counting between the two frontrunners, with the preferential votes of other candidates redistributed, an outcome analysts say is likely given the close nature of the election.

    The Election Commission will formally announce the winner, probably on Sunday.

    - Reuters

  • September 21, 2024 05:37
    Polling to begin soon in Sri Lanka’s ninth Presidential elections

    Good morning!

    Welcome to The Hindu’s live coverage of the Sri Lankan presidential polls. 

    As the island country wakes up to a crucial election day, we will provide in-depth analysis, and on-ground coverage, on the contest underway. 

Published - September 21, 2024 05:30 am IST

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.