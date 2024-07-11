GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

NEET-UG 2024 hearing LIVE updates | Supreme Court to hear petitions on ‘paper leak’ today

The Centre on Wednesday told the top Court that there was no indication of any “mass malpractice” in the conduct of the medical entrance exam citing an IIT Madras report

Updated - July 11, 2024 10:03 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 09:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A general view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. A bench will hear pleas related to the NEET-UG 2024 exam on July 11, 2024

A general view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. A bench will hear pleas related to the NEET-UG 2024 exam on July 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Supreme Court will resume hearing today a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 alleging irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the May 5 test. A demand to conduct the exam afresh has also been sought. 

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud while hearing the matter on July 8, said that the fact that questions were leaked, and the sanctity of the exam was compromised was “beyond question”. He however maintained that the decision to cancel the exam in its entirety would be an “extreme last resort” as it affected the lives of over 23 lakh students. 

Watch: NEET paper leak: Scoring high but fearing the worst – students’ voices

The Bench also chastised the Union government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, to come out of the “self-denial” and aid the Court in finding out the extent of the leak. Accordingly, the agency was asked to file a detailed response on pointed questions from the Bench – including when and where the leaks were noticed first; the manner in which the questions were leaked and disseminated; the duration between the conduct of the leak and actual conduct of the exam on May 5; the steps taken so far to identify the beneficiaries of the leak; the modalities followed to identify these candidates; the number of students identified as beneficiaries.

Also Read: The allegations over NEET-UG 2024 | Explained

In an affidavit filed before the top Court on Wednesday, the Centre said that there was neither any indication of “mass malpractice” nor a localised set of candidates benefitting in NEET-UG 2024, referring to a data analytics report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

In a separate affidavit, the NTA said the total number of actual candidates whose final scores reflected perfect 720 marks was 61 only. The agency denied allegations of petitioners that 67 candidates scored perfect marks as “fallacious and incorrect”.

Follow live updates here:

  • July 11, 2024 10:03
    How has the Centre responded to the allegations?

    The Centre said that it is irrational to scrap the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 in its entirety.

    The government further indicated that cancelling a pan-India exam would not be advisable in the “absence of any proof of any large scale breach of confidentiality”.

    The government said a drastic move like a re-examination would jeopardise the future of lakhs of honest students who attended the NEET-UG 2024, which is under a cloud of controversy following allegations of widespread question paper leaks, impersonation, cheating and other irregularities.

    Read more here

  • July 11, 2024 09:58
    What happened during the last Supreme Court hearing?

    Read The Hindu's live updates from the hearing here

    NEET-UG 2024 SC Hearing updates: ‘Let us not be in self-denial about what happened’, CJI says on paper leak

    NEET-UG 2024 Hearing updates: The Supreme Court is hearing more than 30 pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024.

  • July 11, 2024 09:56
    A NEET mess: On the conduct of the medical entrance test

    In the little over a decade that NEET has been implemented in India, it has gathered as much notoriety as a static stone accumulates moss. In the latest round, the National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET, has been forced to appoint a four-member committee to go into the charges and allegations made about the conduct of the eligibility and entrance test for medicine for 2024. 

    Read The Hindu's editorial here

  • July 11, 2024 09:55
    NEET-UG 2024 results: NTA cancels scorecards of 1,563 NEET candidates

    The Supreme Court recorded the Union government’s submission on June 13 that the score cards of 1,563 candidates granted compensatory marks in the undergraduate medical entrance examination, known as NEET-UG 2024, will stand cancelled. These candidates can sit for a retest, likely to be held on June 23.

    Read more here

    NEET UG 2024 exam result: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells SC

    NEET UG Results 2024 row: The decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG, by NTA is withdrawn, the Centre told the Supreme Court on June 13.

test/examination / medical education / judiciary (system of justice) / entrance examination

