GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: FBI has ‘tentatively identified’ shooter at Trump rally

Donald Trump raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety and said afterwards “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”

Updated - July 14, 2024 10:00 am IST

Published - July 14, 2024 09:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, on July 13, 2024.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on July 13, in a chaotic and shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood smeared across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the gunman and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

Also read: PM Modi condemns attack on Donald Trump

The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety and said afterwards “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former president said.

Follow for more updates:
  • July 14, 2024 09:56
    Shooting was ‘assassination attempt’ on Trump, FBI says

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into “an assassination attempt” against former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, authorities said. 

    Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of FBI Pittsburgh field office, said the FBI was not prepared to identify the shooter and did not have a motive for the incident that left one person dead and two injured. 

    “This evening, we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. It’s still an active crime scene,” Rojek said during a press conference. 

    There is no existing threat after the shooting, the FBI official said. -- Reuters

  • July 14, 2024 09:53
    A bullet pierced upper part of my ear, says Trump after escaping assassination bid

    Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. 

    In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump thanked the US Secret Service for saving his life. 

    “I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former president said. 

    “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” he said. 

    “US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured,” he said, adding that this incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has notified the FBI. 

    Trump said nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. 

    “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. God bless America!” Trump said. 

    As the bullet hit his ears, the former president was seen ducking with the secret service surrounding him. He could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage. Trump said, “Let me get my shoes,” as he was escorted to the safe place. He was seen pumping his fist to the public. 

    The shocking incident happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party’s nominee. 

    According to The Wall Street Journal, eyewitness Colleen Phillips (62) said she was about eight rows from the stage when she heard the sounds of gunfire. “We had a little prayer circle for President Trump,” Phillips said. “I don’t know what’s wrong with people.” Another eyewitness Mark McEvoy (50) said he thought he heard eight to 10 shots. “I saw Trump go down, but then I saw him get up and he raised his hand that he was OK,” McEvoy told the Financial Daily. -- PTI

  • July 14, 2024 09:50
    Trump rally shooting: Focus to shift on shooter and security lapses

    Former president Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt on July 13 at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time. A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

    In the coming days, much of the focus will shift to the shooter and security lapses. The shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents, according to two officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. 

    Trump rally shooting: Focus to shift on shooter and security lapses

  • July 14, 2024 09:46
    From Lincoln to Trump: A long history of shootings in U.S. Presidential politics

    Shots were fired during a rally speech by Donald Trump, in an incident that investigators are treating as a possible assassination attempt on the former President.

    Including Abraham Lincoln and JFK, here are some notable examples of shootings involving U.S. Presidents or presidential candidates

    From Lincoln to Trump: A long history of shootings in U.S. Presidential politics

  • July 14, 2024 09:45
    FBI has ‘tentatively identified’ shooter at Trump rally

    The FBI has “tentatively identified” the shooter who wounded former US president Donald Trump, an agent said overnight Saturday, adding they had no reason to believe the threat was ongoing. 

    “At this time we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is, we are close to an identification,” Special Agent Kevin Rojek told a press conference, saying agents were “working feverishly” to confirm. 

    “We have no reason to believe that there is any other existing threat out there,” he said.

  • July 14, 2024 09:26
    Shocked, says Benjamin Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he was “shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump.”

  • July 14, 2024 09:26
    Britain PM condemns attack

    UK’s newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the incident saying, “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

  • July 14, 2024 09:25
    Sickened to hear the shooting, says Justin Trudeau

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has also responded to the attack on former President Trump and said, “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

  • July 14, 2024 09:24
    There is no place for political violence in our democracy, says Barack Obama

    Former US Presdent Barack Obama has also commented on the alarming development that came in the backdrop of a bitter political campaign. 

    “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” said Mr. Obama.

  • July 14, 2024 09:23
    No place for this kind of violence, says Joe Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton condemned the assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania, saying there is no place for violence in America.

    Trump, the 78-year-old former president, was injured on Saturday after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt. The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured. The male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

    Addressing the nation after the incident, Biden said: “Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” Mr. Biden told reporters at his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware.

    Mr. Biden was scheduled to be in Delaware for the weekend but changed his plans to return to the White House.

    He thanked the Secret Service and all the agencies, including the state agencies.

    He said he had been unable to reach Trump before his remarks, but the White House said he did speak to Trump several hours earlier.

    “The idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It was just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it,” Mr. Biden said, adding that so far it appears to be doing well.

  • July 14, 2024 09:21
    Rahul Gandhi condemns attack

    Congress leader and Leader of Oppositoin in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wished President Trump “swift and complete recovery” and said, “I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.” 

  • July 14, 2024 09:18
    PM Modi condemns attack on Donald Trump

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 said he was “deeply concerned” by the attack on his friend and former U.S. president Donald Trump at an election rally.

    “Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery,” he said in a post on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” he added.

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.