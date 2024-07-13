Vikravandi bypoll | Counting of votes under way

The counting of votes polled in the by-election to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district has commenced.

The process began with counting of postal ballots.

Over 150 officials are involved in the counting process in the designated counting centre at Panayapuram.

The electoral fate of as many as 29 candidates including that of the DMK candidate Anniyur Siva, the PMK candidate C. Anbumani and the Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee Abinaya Ponnivalavan will be known when the final result of the bypoll will be out by Saturday evening.

The by-election saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48% with as many as 1,95,495 voters exercising their franchise at the hustings.